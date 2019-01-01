© 2019 Join the Flock, Inc.

Our Story

History

This journey began October 2018, with our flock’s co-founders Jennifer Lazo, Keeli and Jamie Simpson. At the time, Jennifer was battling stage four cancer, with a dream of using her platform to support other families impacted by cancer. Keeli had experience creating marketing campaigns and knew she had to do everything in her power to make Jennifer's dream a reality. With some creative magic from Emma Walls, the designer who pulled it all together, "Join the Flock" was born, a movement that grew to support thirteen families impacted by cancer within its first year. 

 

What We Do

Now, Join the Flock, Inc. is a certified 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Atlanta, GA. We recognize the emotional and financial burdens that cancer places on a family. Therefore, it is our mission to provide a little joy and financial relief by gifting mortgage payments to families impacted by cancer, often a family's biggest monthly cost. 

Jennifer believed that life is infinitely better when we do it together in times of need and victory, so it is our charge to keep Jennifer’s dream alive. With that belief at our core, we aim to continue to grow our flock and provide a little joy to more families and communities.

 

Our Mission

Support

Relieve some of the pressures of everyday bills to free up some room for joy, as we give 100% of our donations to support families impacted by cancer.

Connect

Engage and empower people to talk about their flock. Encourage a loving community based on empathy.

Celebrate

Focus on the victories of every

family, and give them a platform

and outlet to celebrate them. 

 

